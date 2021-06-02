Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $1.33 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $33,685.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.