Atria Investments LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,376.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

