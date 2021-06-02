Atria Investments LLC Buys 4,355 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 47,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 187,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,616,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.