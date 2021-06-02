Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.09. 291,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

