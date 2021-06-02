Atria Investments LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $219.62. The company had a trading volume of 201,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The stock has a market cap of $594.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.