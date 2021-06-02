Atria Investments LLC Has $23.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 192,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,052 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 142,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 93,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.