Atria Investments LLC Purchases 852 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,526 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.40.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.36. 22,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,177. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

