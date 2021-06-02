Atria Investments LLC Purchases 9,630 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $282.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

