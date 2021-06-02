Atria Investments LLC Sells 11,622 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 110,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,693. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

