Atria Investments LLC Sells 564 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.00. The stock had a trading volume of 243,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

