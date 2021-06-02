AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 290,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

