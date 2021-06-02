aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 436,944 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Laidlaw began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

