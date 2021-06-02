Audius Trading 3% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Audius has a market cap of $139.95 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.