Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

