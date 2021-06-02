Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00090314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01025743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.84 or 0.09510549 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

