Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

ACB stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

