AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.80. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$42.34, with a volume of 125,250 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

