AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $1,636.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,410.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,453.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

