Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $109.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.15 or 0.00051072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00277262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005395 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,578,387 coins and its circulating supply is 130,412,352 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

