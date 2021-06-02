Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

