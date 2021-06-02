Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
