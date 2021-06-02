Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.20

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $1,026,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.