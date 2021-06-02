Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.35. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,213,743 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $133.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $38,500,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

