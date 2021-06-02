Axe Trading Down 3.3% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Axe has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $550,900.36 and $38,149.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.01146860 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

