BaaSid Achieves Market Cap of $23.50 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. BaaSid has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $177,880.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01037508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.18 or 0.09625831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052964 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

