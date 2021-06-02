Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $217.24 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $217.24 million and $41.32 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $31.28 or 0.00082263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

