bAlpha Trading Down 56.8% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $134.81 or 0.00358630 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.