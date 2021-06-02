Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 20,801 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.
