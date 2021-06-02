Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 20,801 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

