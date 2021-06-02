Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.46. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 80,931 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $610.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

