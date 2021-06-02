BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

BXS stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.26.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

