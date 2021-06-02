Bank of America Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Ambarella stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.89. 14,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,619. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

