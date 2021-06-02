Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,796,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,005,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,665,619,000 after acquiring an additional 221,597,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.