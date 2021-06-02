Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,332.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,332 ($17.40) and last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.12), with a volume of 28382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($17.12).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,129.88.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.