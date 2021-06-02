Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

