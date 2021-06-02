Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 29th total of 336,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $449.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

