Bao Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and $1.31 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00186938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.69 or 0.01232674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,245.18 or 0.99874797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

