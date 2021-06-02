Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

