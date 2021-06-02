Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of Barrett Business Services worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.