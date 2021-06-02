Beefy.Finance Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,052.09 or 0.02814482 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $75.75 million and $3.59 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00275884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00040588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

