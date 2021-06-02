Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $366,022.37

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $366,022.37 and approximately $397,981.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

