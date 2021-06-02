BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,314,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.71. The company had a trading volume of 120,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.