Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 378,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

