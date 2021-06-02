Belt Finance Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Belt Finance has a market cap of $63.25 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $35.05 or 0.00093385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00070096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00283291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01215949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.70 or 0.99892392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032664 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

