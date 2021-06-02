BEPRO Network Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $713,669.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00081986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.65 or 0.01025199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.36 or 0.09527103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052183 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

