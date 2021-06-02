Berenberg Bank Increases Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target to GBX 370

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.83 ($3.67).

LON BIFF traded down GBX 1.73 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 298.77 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.82. Biffa has a twelve month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The firm has a market cap of £913.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

