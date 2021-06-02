Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

