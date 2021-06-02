Beyond Finance Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $2.87 million and $361,845.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,968,586 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.