BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.60

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $2.63 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.