BIDR Market Cap Hits $15.66 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00282141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00188359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.01067313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.45 or 1.00318825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032502 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

