Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.55 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $8.55 million and $1.19 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00081939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.01026244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.84 or 0.09526733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

