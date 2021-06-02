BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

BIGC stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749,973 shares of company stock worth $103,954,769. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

